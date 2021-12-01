Expanded Covid-19 booster programme at Seven Towers Leisure Centre

NEWLY opened Health Trust vaccination clinics across NI are offering boosters to the 50 plus age group.

They will also provide first and second doses to anyone eligible of any age.

The Northern Trust vaccination centre at Seven Towers Leisure Centre is open this week for bookings only, 9.00am-5.00pm, Monday to Sunday (closed 12.30-1.00pm)

Next week they are changing hours to offer evening clinics, so it will be 12.00pm-8.00pm Monday to Friday and 9.00am-5.00pm Saturday and Sunday.

If you are 50 or over and it’s been at least three months since your second dose, you can now get your booster. You can get it at a Trust clinic, a participating pharmacy – or wait for your GP to invite you in.

* If you are aged 40-49, you are next on the age priority list for boosters. Eligibility will be extended to you on a phased basis, as quickly as possible. Right now, people in their 40’s who had their second dose six months ago or more can also get their booster at a Health Trust vaccination clinic. Eligibility for this age group will be gradually widened in the coming weeks reducing to the recommended three month interval.

* Vaccinators will work through all adult age groups in a phased way, just as they did in the original vaccination programme earlier this year. The updated Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice makes clear that boosters “will be offered in order of descending age groups, with priority given to the vaccination of older adults and those in a COVID-19 at-risk group”. People under 40 who are more vulnerable to COVID are already being prioritised, alongside older age groups.

* The JCVI’s announcement also says that those aged 18 to 39 will be eligible for a booster when the NHS calls them forward. We will call them forward on phased basis in order of descending age groups, as the JCVI has advised. We ask that people wait until their age group is called forward.

* The booster programme involves the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. Your booster dose does not have to be same vaccine as your first and second doses.

* Most Trust vaccination hubs are offering both walk-in and booked appointments – eligibility will change from week to week. Bookings can be made here: https://covid-19.hscni.

net/get-vaccinated/

* Full text of JCVI statement on expanded booster programme. https://www.gov.uk/government/

news/