Hauliers urged to respect Clady HGV prohibition

ENFORCEMENT of a HGV ban through Clady will only become operative once signage has been placed on all approach roads, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says, but lorry drivers are being urged to refrain from using the route from this Monday.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has introduced a Statutory Rule which will significantly reduce the number of HGVs using the narrow main street through the border village.

The order will prohibit vehicles exceeding 7.5 tonnes maximum gross weight from using the B85 Urney Road, Clady from its junction with the B165 Bellspark Road to its junction with the U0204 Urney Road.

Vehicles are exempted from the restriction in certain circumstances such as HGVs making local deliveries or travelling to and from local businesses.

A fresh consultation was launched by the Minister earlier this year in attempt to deal with trucks looking for a shortcut between the A5 and Donegal.

At the time, there were a number of objections from local businesses which would be adversely affected by the weight restriction.

Minister Mallon said: “I recently met with residents and local representatives.

"I gave them a commitment that I would act to resolve this matter as quickly as possible and I am pleased to announce that a weight restriction will come into operation on November 29, 2021.”

While the Statutory Rule comes into effect on Monday enforcement - which could see any person who acts in contravention of the order facing a fine of up to £1,000 - will not begin until signage has been placed on all approach roads.

A full schedule of roads included in the prohibition is available to view online:

http://www.legislation.gov.uk/nisr

"However the department would urge drivers of HGVs to refrain from using the route through the village from November 29, 2021," a DfI spokesperson added.

Monday will mark the end to a decades long campaign by residents of the village whose lives have been blighted by the continual traversing of large vehicles, often late at night.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan, said the resolution has been long-awaited.

“This issue has been rumbling on for 30 years and caused a large amount of problems for both residents and local businesses," he said.

"We have campaigned long and hard for action on this issue and it has consistently fallen on deaf ears.

“When the SDLP’s Nichola Mallon became Infrastructure Minister we approached her and after hearing our pleas she has taken the action required to resolve this issue and deliver for local people.

"I am delighted that the restrictions will now come into effect later this month and will be working with local DfI officials and the PSNI to ensure they are enforced.”