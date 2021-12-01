Jake and Teddy Bear Charlie back Cancer Support UK Christmas cuddles campaign

A special teddy from Cancer Support UK is helping Jake Oliver from Ballymena face cancer treatment at The Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children over Christmas – now the 5yr old is supporting the charity’s Cuddles for Christmas appeal

Cancer Support UK launches its Cuddles for Christmas appeal so that other children undergoing cancer treatment, like Jake, can have cuddles with a teddy too

Hospital is no place for a child to spend Christmas. Yet for a child with cancer, there is no other choice than to remain in hospital while receiving treatment. This is why Cancer Support UK is aiming to send 1,500 gorgeous cuddly bears to children’s cancer wards across the UK, to help make Christmas extra special for those children.

The warmable Christmas teddies can bring a child comfort when they need it most and Cancer Support UK has been busy contacting hospitals and hospices to arrange for the bears to reach children that need a cuddle the most.

Caring staff at one hospital, The Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, alerted Cancer Support UK to the case of one child in particular, who needed a special bear hug – right now.

Gemma Holding, Cancer Support UK’s CEO, said:

“When we heard about this brave little boy, Jake, who has had a really tough ride with cancer, we knew we wanted to do something sooner rather than later. So, as our Cuddles bear drop isn’t due to take place until towards the end of December, we decided to send him an early surprise gift in the shape of Charlie, our Cancer Support UK bear ambassador.”

Jake is just five years old and a fun, caring little chap. His mum, Karen Oliver, said: “He’s always joking about and likes to make everyone laugh. But he also loves his quiet time watching his favourite programmes and playing on his tablet.”

However, last Christmas wasn’t so much fun for Jake. He was in hospital undergoing vital intensive treatment for Aggressive T Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma, so Christmas was a very quiet affair.

This Christmas is looking equally difficult, as Jake’s immune system has been hit hard by all the treatment he has received.

Jake loves Christmas, in particular singing carols and decorating the tree with his sister, Emelia, so the family will do everything they can to still make it special.

Karen describes the moment Jake was given Charlie bear:

“Jake was so excited when he unwrapped Charlie - he wrapped him up in his blanket straightaway. He has already come in very useful when Jake had a cold. We heated Charlie up and popped him into bed beside him. Thank you so much for letting us be part of Cuddles for Christmas - Jake absolutely loves his Charlie bear.”

Cancer Support UK is asking people to donate £10 to help send 1,500 special teddies to hospitals and hospices across the UK, to give children – like Jake – who are being treated for cancer, something to smile about. Visit our Cuddles for Christmas page www.cancersupportuk.org/cuddles to find out how to donate.