Local community empowered to record and research heritage at Mellon Centre

THE Mellon Centre for Migration Studies recently hosted Ulster Architectural Heritage (UAH) and members of the local community for a day of reading, recording and researching heritage environments.

The event was part of ‘Hands-On Heritage’ Project, a project led by UAH and supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Mellon Centre for Migration Studies, one of nine specialist heritage collections within Libraries NI, with its impressive array of over 18,000 volumes, historic maps, periodicals and a virtual archive (the Irish Emigration Database), served as a suitable venue for UAH to launch the first in their series of ‘How To? Guides’ on reading, recording and researching heritage.

Heritage professionals and local community representatives, undeterred by the weather, participated in two workshops, facilitated by Dr Liam Campbell and Dr Patrick Fitzgerald, helping them to explore the themes of reading, recording and researching heritage.

This included analysing a building type and its setting, assessing a building’s age and condition and finding out the history and personal stories connected to an historic building or place, through a number of online and archival resources.

Within the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies, workshop one took place. Participants were equipped with the tools necessary to get to grips with reading the landscape, looking for local distinctiveness and recognising the role of oral histories in establishing an understanding of the built environment all of which led to many thought provoking discussions.

Workshop two aimed to put theory into practice. Focussing specifically on the ‘Old World’ of the Ulster American Folk Park (NMNI), participants were able to dissect building typologies and the social history associated with the likes of the Single Room Cabin, Mountjoy Meeting House, the Campbell House and the Schoolhouse. The day concluded with a roundup of the key themes that arose throughout the day.