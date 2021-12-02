Bail refused for man found with £1million of Cannabis in lorry trailer

BAIL was refused in the case of a 23 year old man who was discovered with more than £1million of Cannabis in the trailer of the vehicle he was driving, at Larne Port on Tuesday, November 30.

Ciaran McAuley, with an address listed on court documents as Parkanore Estate, Glenariffe, appeared at Ballymena Magistrate's Court last week via Laganside video-link.

The defendant is charged with possession of a Class B Controlled Drug and possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with intent to supply, as well as being concerned in the "making to another of an offer to supply a controlled drug of Class B namely, Cannabis".

The court was told that PSNI and HMRC officers conducted an operation at Larne Harbour on November 30, 2021.

At around 2.10am, the defendant, who was driving a white Scania lorry, was stopped by officers.

The defendant had just disembarked from the Cairnryan to Larne ferry.

The trailer of the vehicle he was driving was inspected and among the cargo were 15 cardboard boxes. The boxes were searched and were found to contain vacuum packed bags of Herbal Cannabis.

There were 75 bags in total, weighing 80kgs, with an estimated street value of just over £1million.

Defence counsel said that his client "knows nothing about the drugs" and that there was no evidence to link him to the drugs.

He said that it was "an extremely weak case" and that his client had fully co-operated with the investigation.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said that the offence was serious given the value of the drugs.

He said that the defendant was entitled to the presumption of innocence but while there were a number of matters "extant", he was not minded to admit the defendant to bail.