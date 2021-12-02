Council 'no comment' on reported suspension of Chief Executive

MID and East Antrim Council have declined to comment on reports that Chief Executive Anne Donaghy has been suspended.

The Guardian sought an official statement from Council.

They said: ““We do not comment on staffing matters and no inference should be drawn from this.”

Earlier today the Belfast Live site reported that the CEO had been placed on precautionary suspension while an independent investigation is conducted into allegations of bullying and harassment.

It was reported that a password-protected email was circulated to councillors confirming the development, which follows months of controversy surrounding the local authority.

Ms Donaghy has been off work on sick leave for stress following a number of grievances being lodged against her. She has also raised a number of separate complaints against her employers.

Ms Donaghy has been chief executive since the council was formed under local government changes in 2014-15 and was last year awarded an OBE for services to the sector.