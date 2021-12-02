Park will host NI100 fireworks extravaganza

As part of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s year-long programme to mark the Northern Ireland Centenary, a massive fireworks event at People’s Park, Ballymena.

The multifaceted evening wil take place on Friday 10 December from 7pm - 8.30pm.

It will also include a specially commissioned outdoor theatre performance, entitled, "Remember When?", featuring monologues and dialogues from characters recalling significant social events from the last 100 years, performed by the talented C21 Theatre Company.

Attendees will also be able enjoy the sounds of the past 100 years in Northern Ireland, with live music to get your toes tapping.

The festivities will finish with a spectacular fireworks display lighting up the skies over the park.