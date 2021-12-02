Sea Cadet Jonas snaps up top Navy photography trophy

A Ballymena Sea Cadet has snapped up a top photography trophy!

Last week, Able Cadet Jonas from Ballymena Sea Cadets attended an awards ceremony in Trinity House, London, where he was presented with the Royal Navy’s Peregrine Trophy.

This prestigious award is given to the winner of the Royal Navy’s annual photography competition whereby cadets from all over the UK are invited to submit a photo that encapsulates what it is to be a cadet, for their category of ‘Cadet amateur photographer of the year’.

AC Jonas’s interest in photography increased during lockdown, and his talents have clearly paid off allowing him to receive this award from Rear Admiral Iain Lower.

The judging panel was made up of individuals from Getty Images, The Times, and the BBC to name a few.

Jonas attended the ceremony with CPO John Taylor, the Commanding Officer of Ballymena Sea Cadets.

CPO Taylor commented “We are all very proud of Jonas, and it shows how a natural interest in something can turn into being recognised across the UK as having a real talent.

“Given that Jonas is only sitting his GCSE’s this is a fantastic achievement for him.”

Jonas said “It’s a great privilege to be awarded this, especially in London by the Rear Admiral, and I look forward to developing my photography skills further.”