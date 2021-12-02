Two more due in court on murder bid charges

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Detectives have charged two men aged 38 and 39 with attempted murder and kidnap following the discovery of a severely injured man in a field outside Broughshane in October.

The injured man was found in a field on the Lisnamurrikin Road on Monday, 11th October. The two men, charged with attempted murder and kidnap, will appear via videolink before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, 2nd December) at 10am.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

