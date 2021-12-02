Tributes paid as councillor Sean Donnelly passes

TRIBUTES have been paid to Sean Donnelly, a councillor on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, who sadly passed away today (Thursday, December 2) in the care of his family following a short illness.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of Sean’s passing," said council chairperson Errol Thompson.

"He was a committed councillor who worked diligently on behalf of the people of Mid Tyrone. His cheerful demeanour and good nature will be missed in the chamber.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of my colleagues on the Council, I would like to convey my deepest condolences to Sean’s wife, Ita, sons Eunan and Shane, daughters Tanya and Caoimhe and wider family circle.”

The council chief executive, Alison McCullagh, said: "Councillor Donnelly was a much respected and dedicated councillor who worked tirelessly for the people of Mid Tyrone.

"Council officers were genuinely sad to learn of Sean’s death, and he will be remembered very fondly.

"His engagement with officers was always professional and courteous, and on behalf of the staff of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, I would like to offer my deepest sympathy to Councillor Donnelly’s family on the loss of a much loved husband, father and grandfather.”

The late Councillor Donnelly was elected to Omagh District Council in May 2011 for the District Electoral Area of Mid Tyrone and served as vice-chairperson of Omagh District Council in 2013/14.

He was elected to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in 2014 as a councillor for Mid Tyrone and served as the chairperson of the Council’s Policy and Resources Committee in 2018/19. He was re-elected following the Council elections in May 2019.