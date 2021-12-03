Ballymena Soprano Catrina launches 'Classical Celtic Christmas' album

BALLYMENA Soprano, Catrina Scullion, is launching her new album, “Classical Celtic Christmas”, in St Mary's Church, Haddington Road, Dublin, tonight at 7pm.

For those who cannot attend, the event will be broadcast virtually from the church.

To watch this event please visit https://www.stmaryshaddingtonroad.ie/

Popular songs will include O Holy Night and Silent Night.

Catrina's CD will be available in the Repository at All Saints Church, Ballymena, for £10, with proceeds being donated to St Vincent DePaul.

It is hoped the local community in Ballymena will tune in and support Catrina.

The Ballymena Guardian chatted to Catrina this week. You can read her interview in Tuesday's paper.