Council mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will today (3 December) mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities by delivering a range of sport and physical activity programmes across the Borough.

The groups will include Kilcreggan in Carrickfergus, The Base Group in Larne and students from CastleTower School in Ballymena.

A spokesperson, said: “Our Sports Development and MEActive Team have worked throughout 2021 to get a number of programmes back up and running since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted so we are delighted to mark this special event.

"These include the weekly PAN Disability clubs in our three Leisure Centres, the weekly Inclusive Bike Scheme in Carrickfergus and working with many other groups and special needs schools, supporting all those in our community who live with a disability.

"Our outdoor shelter in People’s Park, Ballymena has also been regularly used this year, allowing our most vulnerable residents and those reluctant to return indoors after shielding to stay active and maintain connected to their friends and our brilliant coaches.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council also partner with Live Active NI on the Get Out Get Active programme. This programme supports disabled and non-disabled people to enjoy being active together and is funded by Spirit of 2012.

Several established groups are now up and running throughout the Borough under this initiative, including the Better Connected Over 50s class, Boccia, Pawsitive walks & talks dog walking group and a mums keep fit class. Most recently a Nordic walking group has been established.

All groups cater for all levels and abilities; the most important thing is to have fun!

If you’re interested in getting active please don’t hesitate to get in touch at Katrina.mccaughan@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or keep an eye on our social media channels for up and coming programmes.