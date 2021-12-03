Demand high for booster jabs says Trust

The Seven Towers Mass Vaccination Centre is open for booster jabs for those aged over 40 group as per Department of Health guidance.

Full details of all streams, opening times and how to access the MVC are on the Northern Trust website - https://www.northerntrust.hscni.net/2021/07/20/covid-19-vaccination-programme/

The Department of Health have advised that anyone over the age of 50 should also now attend a Trust centre for their Booster, if not already called forward by their GP.

The Trust understands that the regional booking portal will be available from today for anyone over the age of 50 who wishes to book their booster appointment.

A Trust spokesperson said: “Until the system is live for booking, we will accept anyone over the age of 50 who wishes to walk in to the centre as long as they have met the eligibility criteria in terms of being a minimum of three months since their second dose. The booking portal will be adjusted over coming weeks to invite younger age groups in this turn.

“The demand is currently very high and we are trying our best to provide as much capacity as possible. While we will also maintain a limited capacity for walk-ins, we would strongly encourage people to use the booking portal, as this assists us greatly in managing our resources and ensuring efficient flow through the Mass Vaccination Centre.

“We would also ask that attendees are patient and courteous to our staff who are working as hard as they possibly can and giving of their time in order to assist the programme.

“To book a vaccination appointment, please visit https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/ ”