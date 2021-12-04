Blair Memorial Flute Band to hold 5K Santa Run/Walk

Blair Memorial Flute Band are holding a 5K Santa Run/Walk on Saturday, December 11 starting at Hospital Road, Community Centre at 11am.

The entry fee is £10 and primary school children are free. "Come along and join the fun while raising money for a good cause; Aware NI. Register on the day or on the band facebook page, Blair, Omagh," said a spokesperson.

"The route will leave the Hospital Road Community Centre at 11am, and go towards, Edinburgh Park, Summerhill Park, Rodger Villas, Hospital Road, Riverside Walk from Riverview Road (Cranny), to Lovers Retreat, Retreat Close, Killyclogher Road, Hospital Road to McClay Park, Queen’s Parade back to the Hospital Road Community centre, where Seasonal Refreshments will be served in the community centre."