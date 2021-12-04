New place branded Jute bags for Omagh

OMAGH District Council has launched new Jute bags displaying the brands for Omagh – 'Inspired by Omagh, The Heart of Tyrone'.

The bags are made from reusable material which will help local businesses and customers shop more sustainably and make a conscious effort to reduce reliance on plastic bags.

Speaking about the new bags, the chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Errol Thompson said: “The place branded Jute Bags perfectly capture the essence of Enniskillen and Omagh whilst also promoting the two towns. The Jute bags also promote sustainability which we as a Council are very keen to support as part of our Climate Change and Sustainable Development Strategy: Restore, Revive, Thrive – Our Environment.

"Customers will be encouraged to make a more conscious effort to avoid single-use plastic like plastic bags while shopping and instead opt for the reusable option with the new Jute Bags.”

The new place branded Jute bags will be distributed to local businesses in each town and will also be distributed to shoppers at town centre events throughout the Christmas period.

If your business is interested in receiving Jute bags please visit: bit.ly/JuteBagOrder.