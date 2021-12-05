Festive family favourites at the Strule

THE Strule Arts Centre is thrilled to offer a variety of music and entertainment throughout the approach to Christmas and there is sure to be something for everyone.

"No Christmas season at Strule is complete without Tom Sweeney’s Christmas Cracker and this year Tom will be back live with his seasonal show of festive fun on Saturday, December 4," said a spokesperson for the Strule.

"Following the success of 'Hunchback of Notre Dame', Hazel Wand is back with a three-night run of 'Oliver', starting on Thursday, December 9. The show is packed with young, local talent and is definitely one not to miss.

"If you are looking for local talent, then do not miss Ciara Fox’s album launch on Thursday, December 2 at 8pm. Ciara, launches her first album, ‘From the Hearthstone' with a heart-warming concert in Strule Arts Centre and her CD will be available to buy at the concert. Another local girl, Kathy Collins takes to the stage on Wednesday, December 15 with her 'Naughty List'. The show will host an eclectic mix of burlesque performances including classic Burlesque, comedy, lipsync, and special guest performances from across Northern Ireland.

"For some comedy in the run up to Christmas why not dig out your Christmas jumpers and come along to Nuala and Noleen as they bring some much-needed yuletide cheer in their Christmas special 'Jaysus, Nuala and Noleen and the wee Donkey' on December 4.

"The Strule is rejoicing to have the very talented Omagh Academy Music Department back with their show 'Rejoice' on Tuesday, December 14 for two shows. This will be a short concert that encourages us to reflect on the story and season of Christmas.

"Enjoy a night of festive music at the 'Christmas Brass Band and Choral Spectacular' on Friday, December 17. There will be a host of musicians including, Omagh Academy’s Brass Band, Just Sing Omagh Choir, Soprano Gerarda McCann and the mighty Strabane Brass Band.

"If you are planning a Christmas lunch, why not try Strule Café, especially on Tuesday 20, Wednesday 21 and Thursday, December 23 when Gerarda McCann and The Bob Quick Quintet will provide some festive swing. There will also be entertainment in Strule Café on Saturdays over lunch time with performances from 'Just Sing', 'Hazel Wand' and Kathryn Bingham."

For further information or to book tickets contact the Box Office on 028 8224 7831 or visit www.strulearts

centre.co.uk