Ballymena Boy's artwork brings Christmas Card Cheer

THE festive artwork of 11 year old Adrian McVey from Castle Tower School in Ballymena has been chosen as Radius Housing’s 2021 Christmas Card.

His drawing, of a bright Christmas tree with a message of love, will be on hundreds of cards that the housing association will send in December, with the aim of bringing festive cheer.

Castle Tower School is adjacent to a new 135 home development on the site of the former St Patrick’s Barracks in Ballymena. Radius will begin construction on the site in Spring 2022. The Christmas Card competition was part of the outreach project Radius is undertaking with the local community, and Adrian’s design was selected from over 150 entries from the school.

Radius Housing manages more than 13,000 homes across Northern Ireland, and constructs more than 400 new social and affordable homes each year. On the St Patrick’s Barracks site, 20 of these new homes are affordable properties for sale and represents an investment in excess of £26 million by Radius Housing.

Speaking about Adrian’s winning artwork, Grainne Mullin, Community Investment Programme Manager from Radius Housing said “We are delighted that Adrian has created this colourful, festive artwork for the Radius Christmas Card. Over the Christmas period Radius will send hundreds of these cards to our partners and friends in Northern Ireland. The children from Tower Castle who painted and drew Christmas images have brought a wonderful festive feeling to Radius.”

Alick Ford, teacher at Castle Tower, added: “Castle Tower School was delighted to be asked to be part of Radius Housing’s 2021 Christmas Card competition. Our pupils really enjoyed taking part and Adrian was thrilled when he saw his picture on the front of this year’s Christmas card. The school community has been watching as the St Patricks site has been cleared over the past number of months and are looking forward to seeing the much needed housing development progress in 2022.”