Condemnation of Strabane town centre vandalism

Condemnation of Strabane town centre vandalism
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

SINN Féin councillor Michaela Boyle has condemned a window breaking spree in Strabane town centre overnight.

The local councillor said: "I am absolutely disgusting that Houston Homewares and other premises in town centre have had their windows broken.

"These business are making an invaluable contribution to our town.

"Whoever carried out this spree of vandalism does not!

“Hopefully whoever carried this out can be identified by CCTV and brought to book for their destructive actions."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130