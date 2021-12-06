Met Office Yellow Weather Warning for Wind

Strong winds are expected to affect much of the UK on Tuesday, with potential travel disruption in places.



What to expect:



Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2021-12-07