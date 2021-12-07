A Christmas Christingle at Gracehill Moravian Village

CHRISTMAS is a special time for everyone , but even more so during these difficult and unknown days.

With this in mind, the Moravian Church in the beautiful village of Gracehill has decided to hold the beloved Annual Christingle Service outside in the village square on Sunday, December 19 at 4 00 pm in the afternoon!

The tradition of the Christingle is an important part of the Moravian Christmas celebrations.

The word Christingle means Christ Child and a Christmas Christingle Service is always a happy time.

The roots of this now very special tradition lie with John de Watteville in Germany, who started the idea way back in 1747 as a simple teaching aid for the children.

It was made popular in 1968, and is now shared in many churches all over the world.

The Christingle itself consists of an orange with a small lighted candle and a red frill , and four sticks with either currants or sweets on the end.

The orange represents the world and the red frill the blood of Jesus, while the sweets are the creation.

The candle represents the light of the world , and hope in darkness.

So the “Christingle Factory” will make the Christingles , which will have a small battery light in place of a real candle ,on Saturday afternoon, ready to be given out to all on Sunday.

What a beautiful sight that will be when all the candles are lit in the village square at the first ever outdoor Christmas Christingle Service!