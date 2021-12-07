Anger at coronavirus checks for kids' event

SOME parents who had booked tickets for the Enchanted Winter Gardens event in Antrim have threatened to cancel, have demanded refunds and even threatened legal action after the council asked for proof of Covid status for entry.

Attendees over 18 were asked to verify their status through a vaccination certificate, proof of having been fully vaccinated for more than two weeks, proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR test within 48 hours of attending or evidence of a positive PCR test result for COVID-19 within the previous 180 days and following completion of the self-isolation period.

Anyone who has have taken part in a clinical trial (past or current) and has written confirmation or anyone medically exempt for clinical reasons for not being vaccinated can also be admitted.

The council added: “Please ensure you bring your ID in case we need to check against these.”

It was noted that the requirements apply to the Enchanted Winter Garden event and all Council theatre events and are subject to the grace period until December 13 and that the measures were aimed at ‘keeping people safe’.

The initial announcement on the council’s Facebook page attracted over 600 comments, with many saying they wanted to cancel and would be demanding a refund - one even predicted ‘an influx of law suits’.

**Full story on Page 5**