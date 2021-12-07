Antrim teen runs 5k a day to raise funds for charity in memory of her 'Pappy'

AN Antrim girl has raised over £800 for a charity in the town in memory of her beloved grandfather, who passed away in September.

Faith Steen ran 5k a day as a way of paying tribute to her ‘pappy’ Brian Steen, who was a keen runner himself.

She will be donating to All About Us ASD teens, which provides opportunities and support for young people on the autistic spectrum and their families.

The group recently secured a new premises in Greystone and is fundraising to install a new heating system and provide other facilities.

Faith said: “On September 12th 2021 I lost my best friend, my Pappy.

“Pappy was my father figure and my Pappy all in one and he was always there for me.

“I love him so much and I miss him everyday.

“I looked up to him and I loved just being with him.

“He loved running and he ran lots of marathons and he ran the Belfast marathon and the London marathon in the same week in 1989.”

Since he loved running so much, Faith ran 5k every day in November in Brian’s memory.

“He was always very sporty and played lots of sports until he got arthritis and couldn’t do sports anymore.” she said.

“I hope that I can be as amazing and smart and kind as he was.

As a volunteer at All About Us, she added: “This is a club for children and teenagers on the autism spectrum.

“This club helps children to have a safe space to be themselves and to have fun.

“We play games and have consoles to play on and a tuck shop that helps the volunteers with their money skills - it's definitely helped me!

“And a teen room for all of the teens to be together.

“We are moving to a new premises soon and any money donated will be used to pay for a heating system in our new unit, as it doesn't have any heating.

“Me and everyone at ASD Teens will be so grateful for any donations.”

Faith smashed her £600 target by raising well over £800.