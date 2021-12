Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder of 37-year-old Wayne Boylan in the Lower Dromore Road area of Warrenpoint on January 18, 2019, have made two arrests this morning (Tuesday, December 7).

The two men, aged 63 and 67, were arrested in the Warrenpoint area on suspicion of murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of firearms with intent.

Both men are currently in custody, assisting with enquiries.