A MAJOR employer in Antrim has promised ‘increased surveillance’ after an infestation of rats in a factory in the Northern Ireland Technology Park.

The partner of a staff member at Sensata contacted the Antrim Guardian with concerns about the situation this week.

They alleged that rats were seen and heard running across the roof of the building, have been seen in the cafeteria area and were widespread inside the air conditioning system.

This newspaper has seen video footage of a rodent sitting calmly on a ceiling ventilation unit, seemingly not perturbed at being filmed by the humans underneath.

The reader also claims that a staff member had to kick a rat off them after it attempted to climb off their leg.

They said that since the company was alerted to the incident and stepped up prevention measures, at least seven more live rats have been seen.

“They are crawling all over the roof of the place it’s horrendous,” they said.

“I am really worried about the health implications, if they are near food and in the air conditioning system.

“It’s a health hazard and what about Weil’s Disease?

“It’s honestly disgusting.”

However a spokeswoman from Sensata moved to reassure staff and families that the situation was under control.

She added that the cold weather and parkland setting of the factory, which is also close to the Six Mile Water river, could all be factors.

“We became aware of the rodent issue at the end of last week when we contacted our pest control contractor.” she said.

“Since then deep cleans have occurred across our facilities, existing bait traps have been supplemented and potential access holes have been identified and blocked.

“There will be an increased surveillance by our pest control contractor to monitor effectiveness of these measures and determine if further actions are required.”