Randalstown rep 'suspended'

A RANDALSTOWN Alliance councillor has been suspended from the party and removed from their website due to ‘ongoing investigations’.

Glenn Finlay represents the Dunsilly area on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and was elected to his post in 2019.

In a statement a party spokeswoman said: “Due to ongoing investigations, Glenn Finlay has been suspended from all roles connected with the Alliance Party on a precautionary and without prejudice basis.

“We will be making no further comment at this time.”

His profile was recently removed from a section of the Alliance Party website listing its councillors across Northern Ireland.

Mr Finlay is still listed as an Alliance rep for Dunsilly on the council’s website, although it is expected that he will continue to sit as an independent during his suspension from the party.