Dog owners urged to take green walker vow

Pet owners in the Ballymena area are being asked to keep up the good work in helping to address the issue of dog fouling in the borough.

As the dark nights continue, anyone who owns a dog should continue to ensure their pet ‘leave only paw prints’ and clean up after their animal in order to keep our streets clean and protect everyone in our community.

Whilst Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s enforcement officers are continuing their regular patrols, they’ve teamed up with Waste Investigations Support & Enforcement (WISE) to help tackle littering and dog fouling across the borough.

Working in partnership with council staff, the WISE officers issue fixed penalty notices (FPN) to anyone failing to pick up after their dog or dropping litter in the street.

Since the project was rolled out in April 2021, 68 FPN’s have been handed out for dog fouling in Mid and East Antrim.

In a message to dog owners across the area, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, hopes local animal lovers will remember that the dark nights are no excuse for not cleaning up after their four-legged friends.

“As an added incentive to keep our borough clean for everyone, members of the very successful Green Dog Walkers (GDW) scheme are encouraged to claim their free torch and collar light, as well as a fresh supply of ‘doggie bags’.

“The Green Dog Walker initiative has been running in Mid and East Antrim since 2018 and to date thousands of residents have signed up.

“By taking the pledge, dog owners vow to clean up after their pet and encourage others to do the same.

“To take the Green Dog Walker pledge visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/greendogwalkers and the goodies will be posted to you.”