NEWRY Helping the Homeless (NHTH) is a group that was formed to highlight the plight of homelesson the island of Ireland as a whole.

The group is run by Stella Maguire, Aisling McShane and Tomas Mac Seoin. They offer everything from nutritious food to tents and all types of clothing. The emergency foodbank is run on a voucher system where you receive an emergency pack. The pack contains a breakfast, lunch and a dinner and additional requirements like cleaning essentials or toiletries. The group meet every Saturday night on Hillstreet from 7pm to 8pm where hot meals and warm sleeping bags are provided to members of the community. Also, if you are unsure what to spend your Spend Local Voucher on, you can donate it to the group and they will use it to buy food for a struggling family that needs it most.

Stella stated: ”We are always grateful for all the help we receive from the community, in terms of volunteers and donations. If people could donate the likes of dry foods, long life milk, toiletries, anything that they can spare to give is so greatly appreciated.

Christmas is slowly approaching and the group are even busier than ever:

“We are much, much busier now and we find it is mostly local families that are really struggling. The pandemic definitely has had a big impact on the increase of people needing our help but it's mostly due to the increase in heating and electricity.

“We offer vouchers to the visitors, and we would offer 1 voucher in every 5 weeks but we know people are struggling more so we reduced it to every 3-4 weeks.

Their office is open Monday to Friday 11-3 and will be open 5.30-8 Tuesday and Thursday evenings too. The group also travel to Dublin on Friday nights to provide a service to the people in need on O’Connells street.

The office is on Mary St opposite Louis Boyds above the Mix Supermarket. There are also food donation boxes in Tescos in Newry, The Fiveways, Murphy’s on Forkhill and Iceland.

Donations are so appreciated and so needed especially coming up to the Christmas period.

If you wish to contact the office for more information you can call on +447477660575 or +447545785351. See more in this weeks edition.