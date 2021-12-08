Prospect Bar sale paves way for junction redesign

THE sale of a vacant bar premises in the Glebe area - central to plans to address road safety issues in the area - has been agreed.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed that the purchase of the Prospect Bar has been agreed.

Subject to the completion of the negotiations, it now paves the way for substantive improvement work at the accident blackspot.

For several years now the junction between Bellspark Road, Prospect Road and Orchard Road in the area has been the scene of numerous accidents and near misses.

A number of interim measures have been installed by the department including increased signage and rumble strips, but the intention ultimately is to redesign the crossroads to a "staggered junction", with the acquisition and demolition of the bar key to this.

Often described as the "most dangerous junction in Ireland", local politicians have been raising the issue for years, warning that recent incidents are a stark reminder of the need for a scheme to be brought forward before there is a major tragedy.

These fears were brought into focus once more last month following three collisions just days apart.

It's understood the work to redesign the junction could be programmed in the New Year.

Confirming the agreed sale, a DfI spokesperson said: "The department can confirm that the purchase of the former Prospect Bar has been agreed.

"Once the sale is complete the department plans to demolish the property and improve the junction visibility in advance of the scheme to realign the Orchard Road and create a staggered junction.”

SDLP West Tyrone MLA., Daniel McCrossan, says the latest development is welcome news.

“This is hugely important news for everyone who lives near or travels through this area," he said.

"Safety improvement works at this junction have been prevented due to the vacant Prospect Bar site, but now that the sale has been agreed that barrier has been removed and we look forward to seeing work begin in the New Year.

“This dangerous junction was a significant hazard for drivers, pedestrians and people living and working in this area.

"I’d like to thank SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon for listening to our concerns about this junction and doing the heavy lifting to ensure this site was sold so that improvement works could begin on road safety measures in this community.”

Party colleague and councillor, Steven Edwards, recently brought forward a motion to Derry City and Strabane District Council on the issue.

“Myself and my SDLP colleagues have long been lobbying for important improvement works to be carried out at the Prospect Bar junction, particularly in light of a number of accidents in the area over the years," he explained.

"We have engaged with local residents, land owners and the Department for Infrastructure in an attempt to get much needed safety measures introduced.

“We told SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon how important an issue this was for the local community and invited her to visit the site last month where she met with local people and listened to their concerns.

"Minister Mallon has once again demonstrated her commitment to improving road safety by delivering on this to benefit local people.”