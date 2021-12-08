1,000 booster jabs for vulnerable in Western Trust area

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust have successfully given more than 1,000 Covid-19 booster vaccine doses to help protect some of the communities’ most vulnerable residents.

Last week saw the completion of the booster programme to those in Supported Living accommodation, those attending Adult Learning Disability Day Care Centres, and those who are homeless.

Residents, service-users in the community, and staff who were eligible for the vaccine booster received their jab at a total of 55 facilities spread right across the Western Trust area.

Karen Hargan, Western Trust HR Director and Vaccination Programme Lead, said the programme just completed is testament to the Trust’s commitment to looking after some of the most vulnerable citizens in our community.

“As a Trust, we are dealing with an ever-changing situation when it comes to vaccinations. As new variants come to light, and transmission rates alter, we have to adapt our plans accordingly. But one of our key priorities will always be to look after our most vulnerable citizens to ensure that they do not miss out, are protected from this virus, and are not left behind.

“I would like to personally offer my thanks to all of the owners of these facilities and their staff for helping us to deliver this programme, and of course to our highly skilled and extremely dedicated vaccination teams, without whom programmes like these simply would not be possible.”

For the latest information on the Western Trust’s vaccination programme please visit the Western Trust Vaccination Info page.