Police appeal for information on fatal collision in Strabane

POLICE are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision at Victoria Road, Ballymagorry, Strabane yesterday (Tuesday), December 7, which claimed the life of a local young man.



A police spokesperson said: "The driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter van, a man aged in his 20’s, died as a result of the collision involving a red Scania cement lorry, at around 3.25pm.

"The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

"Victoria Road was closed overnight as enquiries were conducted at the scene, but has now re-opened.



"Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area on Tuesday afternoon and witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 1269 07/12/21."

Sinn Féin MLA., Maolíosa McHugh, expressed deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the young man killed.

He said the loss of such a young life is "truly heartbreaking and has shocked and saddened the entire community."

He added: “I wish to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathy to his immediate and wider family circle and friends at this very difficult time.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene of the tragedy."