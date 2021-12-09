Clough couple praise work of Northern Ireland Hospice

A Clough couple, who lost their three-year-old son Alexander to genetic condition PoL G, have thanked Northern Ireland Children’sHospice for helping them cope as their nightmare unfolded in November last year.

Jason and Lisa Sweeney say they could not have managed following their little boy’s death if it had not been for the expert help from the charity.

And they said they intend doing all they can to pay back Hospice - their first cheque for £2,170 being presented to the Ballymena Support Group last week.

The Sweeney’s have other fund raisers in mind for the New Year, including a Tractor Run - in memory of their late tractor loving son Alexander.

With tears welling up in both parents eyes they recalled how their world was turned upside down after getting the news that little Alexander had an incurable condition, giving him just months to live.

In November last year Alexander took a stroke and seizures, and was in an induced coma for 12 days.

Tests were taken and the life shattering news that Alexander had in incurable condition was was given to Lisa and Jason.

Alexander, at just three years of age, passed away on July 25 this year.

“We said at the time that we will be trying to raise as much money as possible to give to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice,” outlined Lisa.

“They were absolutely amazing and need all the support they can get.”

Both parents agreed that the public are not aware of the work carried out by the staff at NI Hospice.

“The Hospice helped us get through a very difficult time. They supported us and gave us respite when we really needed it. In Alexander’s last days the Hospice staff worked very hard. We know we could not have got through without their excellent backing. We say a very special thank you for everything they did. Words cannot really describe just how good their were. We are, and always will be, most grateful to them,” outlined Lisa.

Alexander’s condition deteriorated towards the end of June this year - and in the end Hospice staff worked one-to-one making things as comfortable as possible for him.

At present the Halifax Bank in Bryan Street in the town, where Lisa works, are organising a collection for Hospice.

“People have been very kind. We are very grateful to every single person who has donated. All the money raised is going to a very worthy cause,” said Lisa.

And special thanks also go to their friends, Mark and Lesley McCaughan, of Follow Coffee in Greenvale Street who organised a Supper Club which raised £2,170 for the ‘Alexander Tribute Fund’.

And the chefs, Phil Tynan and Jason McCartney, along with the staff worked flat out, free to charge, to make the fund raiser a success.

There were six courses - and on the night there were 61 covers !

A special menu was put together - The Garden (Rhubarb Soup served with a Black Pudding Oat Cake Shard); The Lough (Jellied Eel served on a Samphire Salad with Sea Foam and Kombu Seaweed

The Farm (Rose Veal served on a Barley Risotto with Wild Berry Sauce); The Earth (Winter Root Salad with Armagh Balsamic Pearls); The Orchard (Armagh Apple Sorbet with Apple Snap) and The Forest (Chestnut Sponge topped with a Smoked Chocolate Mousse and a Hedgerow Berry Compote).

It went down very well with all who participated.

There was also a raffle with local businesses weighing in with their support - Ultimate Fashions, Blossom and Birch, Castle Bar and Grill (The Galgorm Group), Toome Eel Fishery, and Follow Coffee.

“Again the support was magnificent. We thank all who supported the Follow Coffee Supper Club event,” said Jason.

Valerie Peacock, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice Community Nurse Specialist, was present at the recent cheque presentation.