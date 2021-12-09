Knife 'held to man's throat'

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information and witnesses following an aggravated burglary in which a knife was held to a man’s throat.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning, Thursday December 9th.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “It was reported at approximately 4.20am that a property had been broken into in the Carnduff Drive area by two men. The home owner was woken up and a knife was held up to him by one of the men who demanded money. The victim also had the knife held to his throat.

“We have subsequently arrested two men who are currently in custody assisting with our enquiries.

“Our investigation into this distressing incident is continuing and we are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area this morning or who may have captured CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 171 09/12/21.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.