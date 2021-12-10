28 stalls for Christmas market at Harryville Community Centre

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

The Carson Project with support from the Ballymena South Community Cluster will be holding a Christmas Market in Harryville Community Centre on Friday 10th December from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm

There will be 28 stalls comprising of local community groups and small businesses selling a wide range of unique craft pieces and Christmas gift.

There will also be a Santa's Grotto, a raffle and sweet treats for children.

There will be tea, coffee and shortbread available for all.

There is an entry fee of £1 with all monies raised being donated to the N.I Hospice and Turning Point N.I.

The Carson Project would ask that anybody attending to please wear a face-mask unless medically exempt and to observe social distance.

Hand sanitiser will be available.

Please come along and show your support.

