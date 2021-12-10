Ballymena woman takes on role of Principal at Kilrea Primary School

PUPILS and parents at Kilrea Primary School have provided a warm welcome for new Principal Melissa McCombe.

Melissa, 37, who is married to Trevor, is originally from Ballymena and now living in Tamlaght O’Crilly.

Educated at Carniny Primary School, Cambridge House Grammar School and Stranmillis University College, she graduated with a BEd in Music and taught at Carniny Primary School in Ballymena.

Melissa is passionate about Play Based Learning, Outdoor Learning, Mental Health and Well Being.

She has always been very involved in school life from choirs, productions and orchestras to the PTA.

The mum-of-two is also committed to church life. She said: “Before I was married I attended West Church where I helped in Sunday School, was a GB Officer and Youth Club leader, playing in the Praise Band.”

Now a member of Tamlaght O’Crilly Upper Parish Church, Melissa plays piano there every Sunday.

She was very active in Glarryford Young Farmers, participating in all competitions - even stock judging - and the highlight was helping to produce the ‘Arts Festival.” She has performed in the Ulster Hall, Millennium Forum and The Waterfront Hall

A great believer in contributing to the community, Melissa currently leads Tamlaght O’Crilly Community Choir and involved in fundraising for local charities.

She said: “Music has opened many doors for me. I started learning the trumpet in P4 and at secondary school mastered the piano. I've been involved in the EA Orchestra, Ulster Youth Choir, Ulster Youth Orchestra, Carnlea Accordion Band and Tamlaghtmore Silver Band.”

Since taking over as Principal on November 1 this year, she has been “overwhelmed by the kind welcome she has received from pupils, parents and staff.

She said: “I have invested my own children’s education into Kilrea Primary School and now I am delighted to do my part for the school.

“I have always been so impressed by the family ethos in Kilrea. Children are welcomed into school like a member of the family.

“Staff go above and beyond in their care, teaching and learning. Parents are extremely gracious with their support, time and energy. Within the community we are supported and welcomed by so many groups, churches and businesses.

“As a parent and now new Principal I want to say a massive thank-you to former Principal Mrs Karen Stinson for the wonderful work, enthusiasm and love she has for our school and community.

“Mrs Stinson worked tirelessly over 13 years and she has made a tremendous impact on many lives.

“Kilrea Primary School is also indebted to Mrs Rosemary Cooper who has been Acting Principal for almost two years.

“When Mrs Cooper took on this post she never anticipated it would be for such a long period of time. Not only did she have to quickly become familiar with Principal roles, she also had a global pandemic to contend with. Thank-you Mrs Cooper for all your hard work, endurance and stick ability.”

Looking to the future, Melissa said: “My vision is to build on this firm foundation where our children are at the heart of everything we do.

“I want to ensure that our children are provided with the best learning experiences that will empower them to be the best they can be.

“We want to celebrate the wonderful teaching and learning within the school and we are currently setting up our new school website which, we believe, can enhance the self-esteem of our children and their families.

“Fundraising is also very important at Kilrea PS and in November alone we raised over £500 for Children in Need and the Poppy Appeal.”

If anyone would like a tour of the school please contact the office to make an appointment.