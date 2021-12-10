Kesh native and NI footballer Lafferty new patron of Pancreatic Cancer Charity

NORTHERN Ireland footballer and Kesh native Kyle Lafferty is to take up the role as patron of the Northern Ireland Pancreatic Cancer (NIPC) charity.

Kyle lost his sister Sonia to a pancreatic disease last year and takes over from Jamie Dornan.

The footballer, who is second only to David Healy in scoring goals for Northern Ireland, says he is happy to take over from Jamie as patron of the charity.

Welcoming the challenges of his new role, he said: “I know from my family’s own experience just how devastating it is to cope with losing a loved one to a pancreatic disease.

“I was very close to my sister, Sonia, who died just over a year ago, and know first-hand how helpless one feels when facing a loved one dying in pain.

“I can do nothing to turn back the clock for my sister Sonia. But by taking up the role of patron to NIPANC I can hopefully help other families who encounter pancreatic cancer and other pancreatic diseases.”

Kyle acknowledged that his new role would be a challenge: “Jamie Dornan set a high bar for future patrons!

“Like him I lost a loved one to a pancreatic disease and, like him, I am committed to working with NIPANC to give hope to future families facing these conditions.

“The charity has been set up by the families of those who have been terribly affected by pancreatic cancer and other pancreatic diseases to bring hope and better treatment to future families facing similar circumstances.

‘Raising awareness’

“By raising awareness of symptoms, promoting research and supporting affected families NIPANC can make a real difference going forward. My role as patron will to support their efforts and do what I can to assist them in making deaths from pancreatic disorders a thing of the past!”

Kyle said that Sonia’s illness had taken not just his sister but his best friend: “Sonia was my number one fan and she frequently said how proud I made her. But the truth is that all along I was the proud brother and miss her greatly.”

Paying tribute to Jamie Dornan’s role as the charity’s first patron, chairman Ivan McMinn, who is himself a pancreatic cancer survivor, said: “All of us in NIPANC have been grateful to Jamie for his staunch support in our initial years.

“His strong advocacy for our cause has helped NIPANC to reach many more people and his testimony of the impact of this cancer on his own family has been a powerful call for action! We wish Jamie well for the future and value his continuing support.”

NIPANC has marked the month of November with an awareness campaign #TimeMatters using iconic clocks throughout Northern Ireland.

Welcoming Kyle onboard, he said: “What better way to conclude our #TimeMatters campaign to encourage people during World Pancreatic Cancer Month to understand the symptoms of the disease and seek early treatment and diagnosis than welcoming Kyle Lafferty on board.

“He and his family, like our outgoing patron Jamie Dornan have experienced first hand the devastating effects of pancreatic disease.

“Kyle is keen to take on this important role in memory of his sister Sonia.”