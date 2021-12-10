Police investigate suspected arson after £45,000 worth of machinery torched

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of a possible arson in the Clabby Road area that caused damage to plant machinery totalling £45,000.

A report was received on Tuesday, November 30, that sometime between 6.30pm and 7.05pm two items of machinery were set alight, one being a small digger the other being a Tele-handler at a building site in the area.

Both police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene and extinguished the fires, however extensive damage had been cause to both vehicles amounting to approximately £45,000.

A spokesperson from NIFRS said that twoFire Appliances from Clogher Fire Station attended the incident, Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 7.48pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at this time is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1555 of 30/11/21.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.