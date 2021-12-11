Council backs call for public inquiry into RUC's handling of Arlene Arkinson case

DERRY City and Strabane District Council has given its backing to the family of Arlene Arkinson in their call for a public inquiry on the investigation into her disappearance.

At the monthly meeting of the local authority, councillors were unanimous in their support for the motion urging Justice Minister Naomi Long to establish an inquiry into the RUC's handling of the teenager's case.

Earlier this year, the long-running inquest into the disappearance and death of the Castlederg teenager found that she was murdered by convicted child killer and rapist Robert Howard.

The 15-year-old vanished in August 1994. She had been attending a disco with friends across the border in Bundoran, Co Donegal.

Arlene was last seen being driven off by Howard. Extensive searches - the latest in 2019 - have failed to locate her remains.

In delivering his findings, coroner Brian Sherrard said Howard was responsible for her death and that he had secreted her body somewhere in this jurisdiction.

Howard was charged with her murder but he was acquitted in 2005.

The jury was not told of his history of violent sexual offences and that he had already been convicted of the murder and rape of schoolgirl Hannah Williams in London.

When Arlene disappeared, he was on bail for a series of violent sexual offences against a teenage girl.

Mr Sherrard said police should have arrested him earlier than they did.

Howard died in prison in 2015, aged 71.

Following the verdict, Arlene's sister Kathleen Arkinson called for a public inquiry into the circumstances of her sister's disappearance.

At the council meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí McHugh, a classmate of Arlene at St Patrick's PS in Castlederg, tabled a motion in support of this call.

Members of the Arkinson family listened into proceedings as the meeting was broadcast online.

Councillor McHugh said: "Howard was a serial sex offender. He had a decades-long record of sexual convictions including the rape of a 50-year old woman in Cork and the attempted rapes of a six-year-old child and 23-year-old woman in England.

“These are convictions the then RUC would have undoubtedly known about within a very short period of time after Howard came to Castlederg in 1991, yet the community were never alerted to his crimes.

"The tragedy in all this is the fact that had then RUC and DPP at the time carried out their responsibilities in a proper manner, Howard would never have been at large to murder Arlene Arkinson."

Unanswered questions

The Derg councillor said "there are so many unanswered questions around Arlene's case", including a decision to dig up her sister's home "on the alleged word of a state agent" which he described as a bid to "deflect the investigation away from Howard and the failings of the then RUC investigation".

He also criticised the use "public interest immunity certificates" in the case, which, he said "only adds to the belief that Robert Howard himself was indeed a state agent and that was why he was allowed to go free - because he was working for the RUC."

He continued: "What public interest is served withholding information in the case of a murder and disappearance of a 15-year-old girl

"Many more questions abound around why the Arkinson's were let down time and time again by various agencies.

"That's why we need to support the Arkinson family in their call to the Justice Minister for the establishment of a full public inquiry into this whole sordid affair.

“This is essentially the last legal recourse for Arlene’s family and it may even help locate Arlene’s remains which would bring some sort of closure to Arlene’s family by affording them the right of a Christian burial for Arlene."

The motion was seconded by party colleague, Michaela Boyle, who commended councillor McHugh for bringing forward the motion.

"I also know the family of Arlene Arkinson and I know the trauma that they have been going through," she said.

"I know it (the motion) means a lot to the family."

Derg SDLP councillor Steven Edwards said his party supported the motion "100 per cent".

He praised the family, in particular sister Kathleen, for their "perseverance and determination in getting truth and justice".

"The inquest did uncover a lot of failings on behalf of the RUC investigations,” he said.

“There were serious failures detailed and the SDLP do fully support the Arkinson family in calling for a full public inquiry into her disappearance.”

He added that his thoughts were also with the families of Lisa Dorrian and Charlotte Murray. The location of their bodies also remain unknown.

Sympathetic

Alliance councillor Rachael Ferguson, whose party colleague is the Justice Minister, said the party would abstain on the vote but support the family.

She added: "Our hearts go out to the Arkinson family.....We fully understand Kathleen’s drive to get truth and justice for her sister Arlene.

"We are fully supportive of this motion and the need for the family to finally be able to lay their sister to rest.

"I know Kathleen has had a meeting with Minister Long and the Minister is very sympathetic to the plea of the family, and is aware of their calls for a public inquiry."

She added: "We hope this motion will highlight Arlene's murder again in our city and district, and reach someone who may have more details on how to identify where Arlene's body is.

"With that being said, we will have to abstain on the motion understanding that there is a process in which the Minister will look over for a public inquiry to be decided upon."

Independent councillor, Gary Donnelly, said he had "no faith in the PSNI to investigate the RUC, I don't have any faith in the so-called justice system here".

"I am supporting this motion in respect of the Arkinson family and I would like to express solidarity to them," he continued

"I think it's very, very important that the truth comes out regarding this terrible, terrible scenario."

People Before Profit's Maeve O'Neill said her party fully supported the motion, adding that a "grave injustice has been done to the Arkinson family".

She too paid tribute to the family for their continued perseverance.

Castlederg-based DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan spoke of his party’s support for the motion.

"It is tragic what happened to Arlene and there are questions that need to be answered," he said.

"We fully support the Arkinson family in the fight to try to get answers and try to get justice for Arlene."

He urged anyone with information that could help locate Arlene's remains to come forward.

Ulster Unionist member, Alderman Ryan McCready, spoke of his support for the family and thanked councillor McHugh for tabling the motion.

He added: "It was descriptive in a way that conveyed the actual brutality and how horrendous these events were and that’s needed as a reminder of what happened and the denial that has still continued to this very day for the family. Whatever we can do to support them, we should do."

Aontú's Emmett Doyle also placed on record his support for the Arkinson family.

Councillor McHugh thanked councillors for supporting his motion.

Councillors voted in favour of the motion with the exception of the two Alliance councillors, Rachael Ferguson and Philip McKinney, who abstained.