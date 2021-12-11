Friends of the Glens launch annual New Year's Day walk

JOIN local people and visitors this New Year's Day for the annual walk to the top of Bessy Bell Mountain - and all for a good cause.

Starting at 10am from the Mellon Country Inn, Omagh, participants will walk along tarmac and gravel trails, following the Ulster Way Trail to the summit at 1,378ft.

The walk stops at the Trig point at the summit of Bessy Bell, where you can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding area, you then return back on the trail to the Mellon Country Inn - a total distance of seven miles.

On the way, you will pass a holy well that was used by local people in the past.

Bessy Bell, also known as Sliabh Troim - 'mountain of the elder tree' - is, of course, a major landmark in West Tyrone, lying to the west of the main road (A5) from Omagh to Newtownstewart.

It is isolated, lying between the River Strule on the east, and the lakes of Baronscourt demesne on the west.

From the summit, and Donald Gorm's Cairn, sits another hill, Mary Gray on the other side of the Strule Valley.

Folklore says Mary Gray and Bessy Bell had originally been called Slieve Caraveagh and Slieve Troim but were renamed by Scottish settlers, who recognised the similarities in the landscape to their native home.

The inspiration for the names was a well-known ballad about two young Scottish girls, Bessie and Mary, who fled the outbreak of the plague in Perth, Scotland in 1666. To protect the girls a retreat was built. However, a young man comes visiting, bringing the disease and all three tragically perished.

In Staunton, Virginia (USA) and Auckland, New Zealand, twin hills were also named after Bessie and Mary by Scottish immigrants.

In his autobiography, the American banker Thomas Mellon described his childhood memories of Bessy Bell Mountain on his return visit to his old home in Castletown ( Folk Park) in 1882. He mentioned its 'broad heather covered top' and says,

"I well remembered the great pleasure I enjoyed in a pleasant Sunday walk with my parents from our place to its top, where we saw the curious cairn of stones of a kind not to be found about the place, supposed to have been collected there by the Druids for some religious rites, but more probably placed over the grave of some chief of a clan or other great man," he said.

If you are interested in coming along on this intriguing walk, a donation of £5, which will go towards Organ Donation Awareness, is encouraged.

Dogs on a lead are welcome.