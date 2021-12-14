-from Buttercrane

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas...and with these festive looks, you will too!

If you are like me and have no clue as to wear this Christmas Day, well you have come to the right place. I know that the hustle and bustle of getting the turkey ready and wrapping presents will leave outfit shopping as the last thing on your mind. Do not fret, I have teamed up with PR Director Catherine McGinn to ensure that this Christmas you have one less thing to worry about!

Tasteful turtlenecks -

I swear these jumpers are a staple piece for Christmas...I own five. Primark and Vero Moda offers a great selection in different styles colours and fabrics. I personally love a big collar which almost gives the feel of a cosy scarf.

Sophisticated silver tones -

Silver will be your best friend this winter as it goes with everything. When you are unsure what shoes to match with your jazzy festive dress or what bag to pair with your sequin flares...SILVER! It is classy, understated and does look good with EVERYTHING!

Crisp, clean creams -

Now have we all watched The Holiday yet? Well, Cameron Diaz has the cleanest, cream, snug looks for those cold days...oh and she has Jude Law. Cream is that colour that really does look effortlessly rich.

Fabulous faux fur-

These coats have been a closet staple since they came back in 2019 and it does not appear they are going anywhere anytime soon. The cold nights are officially here, and it means go out and purchase yourself the fluffiest, snuggest coat you can find. With all the nights out coming in the next few weeks (hopefully!) these coats will be your go-to coat. (Don’t worry, you won’t look like the Grinch with all that faux-fur...I promise!)

Bold bright blazer -

Vibrant coloured blazers are a staple piece that everyone needs. They are perfect for brightening up an all-black or all white look, especially with the weather we are having at the moment. They are also going to be perfect for adding that extra layer of heat!

Mesmerising maxi skirts -

I feel like I am repeating myself but these maxi skirts are going to be a blanket of warmth this season. These skirts paired with a funky boot and a turtleneck are perfect for a cosy and classy Christmas Day look. (Let's be honest, we will be straight back into our Dunnes Christmas pj's enjoying our chocolate and wine by team time!)

This Christmas you deserve to treat yourself to these gorgeous looks and enjoy the festivities with friends and family in your best glad rags. So, get yourself down to Buttercrane and get festive ready. It will be one thing ticked off your to-do list!