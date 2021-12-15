Ballykeel pupils awarded Sandra Stewart Trophy

PUPILS from two classes in Ballykeel Primary School became the first winners of the Sandra Stewart Trophy for Positive Playground Behaviour.

These trophies were donated by Derrick Stewart and his daughters Natasha and Kirstie, in memory of his wife Sandra who worked in the school for many years as a lunchtime supervisor.

Sandra sadly passed away last year.

These trophies will be awarded each month to the two classes who demonstrate the most positive playground behaviour.

Given the work carried out by Sandra in the school for many years at lunch times, it is fitting that these are presented in her memory and they will remind everyone for many years to come of how much she was valued, and how much she is missed.