Halifax's £7,100 cheque to NI Children's Hospice

THE staff at Halifax Bank in Ballymena have helped raise £7,100 for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Last week they presented the cheque to Kate Cooke, of the Ballymena Support Group of Children’s Hospice.

Last week the Guardian featured Halifax employee Lisa Sweeney and her husband Jason, who told of the excellent work of Children’s Hospice, who helped them so much following the death of their three-year-old son, Alexander.

The Clough couple made it clear that they could not have coped without the charity’s help.

Little Alexander was diagnosed with the genetic condition PoL G.

Sadly he passed away on July 25 this year.

Lisa and Jason said they intend raising as much as they can to pay-back the Children’s Cancer charity.

Halifax Branch Manager, Lisa McMaster, thanks all branches in Northern Ireland who donated - and Halifax for matching their match giving fund.

And Halifax in Bryan Street, Ballymena, are also currently raffling hampers - with proceeds going to the NI Children’s Hospice.

Lisa and Jason thank Halifax for their support, and also thank every single person who donated.