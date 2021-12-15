Jason was an outstanding, son, brother, father and true friend to so many - Family statement

Statement on behalf of Angela Martin and family in relation to the trial of Jason Martin.

“As the end of Jason’s trial has concluded with the verdict of murder, we wish to thank the legal team for their counsel and support. We also wish to thank the PSNI investigation team and the various individuals who took part in the proceedings.

“Most of all we would like to thank the wider community of Ballykeel, Ballymena and beyond for their incredible love.

“We would not have got through this ordeal without them. Jason was an outstanding, son, brother, father and true friend to so many. The trial will never bring him back. We now continue to face the future with broken hearts but sure in the knowledge that so many continue to stand with us.”