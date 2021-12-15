Jordan McClintock pleads to murder charge

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Ballymena man Jordan McClintock has been re-arraigned and has pleaded guilty to the murder of Jason Martin (pictured) in Ballykeel last year.

He was re-arraigned this morning on day four of the trial.

Initially, Jordan Bradley Jake McClintock (19), from Orkney Drive in Ballymena, had admitted the unlawful killing of 31-year-old Jason Lee Martin but denied murder.

Mr Martin, a father-of-two, died in hospital in the early hours of June 27 last year after being stabbed at least four times in the hand, arm and leg which “cut, dissected” the main artery in his right leg.

