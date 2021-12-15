Strabane BID's seasonal initiatives help bring a little festive cheer to the town

STRABANE is getting into the festive spirit thanks to the Christmas programme from the Strabane BID.

At a crucial time for local businesses, the BID has put in place several seasonal initiatives to help increase footfall and bring a merry atmosphere to the town centre.

Through Strabane BID, a Christmas tree has been installed at the Tinnies and they have organised some festive attire for the famous structures which has been kindly sponsored by O'Neills Sportswear.

Additionally, the Christmas window-dressing competitions for businesses in Strabane will see the top three collect £1,750 of prize money between them.

Local businesses can join simply by emailing their pictures to emma.mcgill@derrystrabane.com before Monday, December 20, with a public vote deciding the winners.

But that's not all!

The Strabane BID selfie competitions and InStrabane gift card giveaways will entice lots of excited local shoppers while also ensuring that money is being put directly into the local economy.

And Strabane BID are also making the Christmas shopping experience a magical one by playing festive music throughout the town centre to get everyone into the Santa spirit!

Emma McGill, Strabane town centre manager said: "This Christmas period is an extremely important time for local businesses and at Strabane BID we want to do all that we can to encourage people to support local by shopping local.

"We wanted to create a fun and festive atmosphere with the Christmas tree and music so everyone can feel seasonal while they shop, eat and explore in Strabane this December.

"Our top priority is bringing money into the local economy and supporting local businesses so as well as encouraging footfall within the town in the lead up to Christmas, we are also asking people to consider purchasing an In Strabane gift card for their loved ones this festive season.

"It's a perfect present that can be spent in a wide range of sectors and businesses within Strabane, so it's guaranteed to put smiles on the faces of family and friends!"

You can find out more details on Strabane BID initiatives via the In Strabane Facebook and Instagram pages.

In Strabane gift cards can be purchased instore at O'Neills, Caffe Fresco and the Alley Theatre or they are also available to purchase online at www.instrabane.org