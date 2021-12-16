Antrim Forum and Valley Leisure Centre to host booster clinics

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council is supporting COVID-19 Booster Clinics at Antrim Forum and Valley Leisure Centre next week.

The roll out of the COVID-19 Booster jab will see the Valley Leisure Centre and the Antrim Forum used as booster vaccination centres.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Billy Webb said: “I am grateful that the booster vaccination is available in Northern Ireland and that the Council is offering its facilities as vaccination centres.

“The latest strain of this virus has proven to be very transmittable and I would encourage our residents to go for their booster jab and help keep us all safe this Christmas.”

The vaccination clinic at the Valley Leisure Centre opens on Friday December 17 at 9.30am and the Antrim Forum clinic will open Tuesday December 21 at 9.30am.

Those eligible are encouraged to book online at covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/ to allow the Trust to maximise resources.

First and second doses will also be provided to those eligible.

Anyone over the age of 30 is now suitable for a COVID Booster provided they are at least three complete months from the date of their second dose.

Anyone attending should bring personal ID.

This can include passport, driving licence, bus pass, carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.