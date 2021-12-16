Bogues Jewellers opens new consultation rooms

BOGUES Jewellers, of 19 Market Street Omagh, were absolutely delighted to welcome loyal customers Wendy and Alistair Menary to the grand opening of their brand new consultation rooms.

Wendy was invited to cut the ribbon, held at either end by directors Patrick and Eimear Bogues. Patrick congratulated the Omagh team on their hard work getting the fabulous new rooms to this point and Wendy made an impromptu speech, delighted to have been asked to join the team and commenting on the warm welcome she always receives in-store.

Reaction to the rooms thus far has been overwhelming positive with many commenting on the privacy and relaxing atmosphere of the space, as well as the wide selection of precious metals and gems available for choosing. The room is also wheelchair and buggy friendly.

The in-store certified Diamond Specialists Evelyne, Annette and Jackie would be delighted to welcome you through the doors for your own private viewing from an extensive collection of diamonds and rings. You can also take the time to design your very own perfect ring in in comfort - so why not book a room now?

"The new booking system couldn’t be simpler. Just scan the QR code opposite or head to boguesjewellers.com, choose a date and time which suits you and confirm. This guarantees the room will be yours to take your time and ponder over your choices. You can also give the team a call on 028 8224 3132

"The rooms, along with another consultation room recently installed at the jeweller’s Enniskillen store, are just the beginning of a particularly exciting time for Bogues Jewellers as the business begins its 150 Anniversary celebrations. The entire team look forward to seeing you soon," a spokesperson said.