Fantastic response to Gateway Club Christmas Appeal

These past 18 months have been a very challenging time for all within our local communities.

None more so for the members of local Ballymena Gateway Club.

The club is a literal lifeline for many adults with special needs and or learning difficulties.

Led by local woman Patrina Dalrymple and her amazing team of volunteers the club provides a safe and friendly environment for adults to come together and socialise.

With restrictions beginning to lift the members were once again allowed to meet in person and plan their Christmas party.

To help bring a little hope to club members, local Ballymena UUP representative Colin Crawford, launched a Christmas Appeal hoping to provide a Christmas gift to each of the members.

Colin explains: “Gateway is a fantastic organisation who do a tremendous work within our local community.

“After a very challenging year for all the members, I wanted to bring a little hope to the members as they joined together for their Christmas party”.

Colin launched his appeal through social media and was instantly inundated with offers of support from members of the public.

“From the moment the appeal was launched I was totally blown away by people’s generosity.

“From day one shoe boxes were being dropped off at my home”.

Both Colin and the team at Ballymena Gateway Club would like to take this opportunity to say “Thank You” to everyone who contributed towards this years Christmas Appeal.