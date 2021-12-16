'Tis the Season to Recycle Your Festive Waste!

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is encouraging everyone to recycle their Christmas waste this festive season.

There is so much going on at Christmas, that recycling often falls to the bottom of the list of things to do. Yet recycling around the home is as easy as putting the right thing in the right bin!

So much of the waste produced over the festive season can be recycled, it just takes a second to think what bin this should go into? The main sources of extra rubbish are packaging, cardboard, glass and drinks cans, most of which can be recycled in your blue bin.

For food leftovers, the Love Food Hate Waste website www.lovefoodhatewaste.com offers a wealth of information to help you make the most of all your festive food. It may seem obvious, but clever planning and preparation can help you to save time, save money and waste less food.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason, said, “This year we are all much more aware of our impact on the environment, and have realised that recycling plays a key part in reducing that impact to create a greener future in our local community. Unfortunately, our latest recycling rates show that there has been a dip in our Recycling Rate. We are producing more waste and not using our recycling bins correctly. Studies have shown that a significant portion of the black bin waste collected could have been recycled. With so much extra waste being produced, Christmas is the perfect time to use your blue and brown recycling bins to their full potential and increase household recycling rates to pre-pandemic levels.”

Cllr Mason continued, “I really want to encourage all of our residents across the district to ‘Step Up’ their recycling over Christmas and beyond. One of the easiest ways residents can address this issue is by recycling more of the right things, more often.”

Don’t forget to recycle your glass, plastic bottles and containers, chocolate, and sweet tins, wrapping paper and cards (without glitter), cardboard boxes, empty aerosols, and drinks cartons in your blue bin. Please remember that all food waste must go into the brown bin.

For those things that will not fit in your bins, visit one of the 10 Household Recycling Centres (HRC’s), which accept a much wider range of items such as Christmas trees, cardboard, batteries, electrical equipment, TVs, monitors and much more. Waste must be pre-sorted for recycling.

For more information regarding the Council’s Refuse and Commercial Waste Collections and Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) Christmas and New Year Holiday Arrangements, please visit: https://www.newrymournedown.

org/bin-collection-information.