BRCD Deal Signing Secures Plans for Transformative Projects in NMD

Another momentous milestone has taken place on the Belfast City Deal journey.

On Wednesday 15 December, a local delegation from Newry, Mourne and Down District Council joined the UK and NI Executive Ministers and their Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD) counterparts, for a virtual event to mark the signing of the Belfast Region City Deal document.

The signing of the document is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland and confirms partners’ joint commitment to fully implement and deliver on all aspects of the City Deal proposals. The £1 billion of co-investment secured from central government and the BRCD partners, will deliver a bespoke package of funding across the BRCD Region.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said, “Delivery of the City Deal can be hugely transformative and a game-changer for Newry, Mourne and the wider Down area.

“This deal will create significant employment opportunities and attract investment to help unlock the huge potential that exists across our district. It will also fund major tourism and infrastructure projects to continue the regeneration of our towns and cities.

“This is an exciting time for Newry, Mourne and Down, and our priority in the time ahead will be ensuring that ordinary people feel the benefits of this huge funding package.”

On speaking about the local impact BRCD investment will have, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chief Executive, Marie Ward said, “This signing of this deal has come at an extremely important time. We have ambitious plans for our district which would see economic growth, provide job security, improve road and digital infrastructure and create world class visitor experiences. BRCD investment is the step change we have been waiting for that will allow us to fully deliver transformational projects that will allow this to happen.”

Chief Executive, Marie Ward continued, “Our local proposals are the development of the Southern Relief Road linking the A1 bypass of Newry City with the A2 Warrenpoint dual-carriageway; Regeneration in Newry City, and investment in tourism-led regeneration through the development of our Newcastle Gateway to the Mournes project - an initiative aimed at redefining the visitor destination experience associated with the Mourne Mountains and coastline. We will also benefit through investment in the provision of a focused education, employability and skills programme and believe that this Belfast Region City Deal will raise our potential as a global investment destination, while ensuring that we make a positive difference to those living in our most deprived communities."