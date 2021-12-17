Concrete firm's festive £5000 donation to 'Cash For Kids'

Moore Concrete management and staff have donated over £5,000 as part of the company’s commitment to the 2021 Cash for Kids Christmas charity appeal.

The money has been used to buy a wide selection of presents which will be distributed t disadvantaged children across Northern Ireland over the coming days.

“The response to the appeal from everyone within the company has been amazing, it was a real team effort from all” commented Moore Concrete managing director Wilbert Moore.

“Friends of Moore Concrete have also donated very generously to the appeal.”

He added: “Over the past number of days, we have been busy buying presents with the money raised. We have been dealing exclusively with local shops and suppliers in the Ballymena area, and it must be said, they have all shown incredible generosity of spirit in the way that they have dealt with us and contributed to the appeal.”

The success of the charity appeal is reflected in the size of the display of presents that now takes centre stage in Moore Concrete’s reception area.

Wilbert Moore added: “The scale of the display is absolutely staggering. And, again, I would like to thank all of our employees for making this happen.

“The whole Moore Concrete team took part in a Christmas Jumper appeal day on December 10th in an effort to raise additional funds for Mission Christmas.

“We managed to raise a generous amount which we used to buy additional gifts for the appeal.

“And, of course, we have lots of tremendous photos to keep as mementos of the day in question.

“All in all, the team here at Moore Concrete donated over 340 gifts worth over £5,000.

All the presents will be delivered to the Cash for Kids NI headquarters in Belfast over the coming days.

The charity supports children and young people affected by poverty, abuse, neglect, life-limiting illness and those who have additional needs.

Wilbert Moore concluded:

“It has been a tough couple of years for us all and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy and Peaceful Christmas.